Two horses found after disappearing from Reidsville farm in October

REIDSVILLE, N.C.— A pair of horses are safe at home after they disappeared last month from Flintrock Farm in Reidsville, according to Stolen Horse International.

The horses, Bo and Riley, sparked an intense search after they escaped their pasture at the farm, located at 221 Flintrock Trail off Highway 158, sometime before Oct. 10.

Stolen horse International announced Wednesday morning that Judy Jones told the Shelby-based nonprofit, “Bo and Riley are back! They were here at 5:30 this morning when the first person arrived. A little thin but ok!”

Many people had been searching in the woods, along with drone operators, para-pack operators and trackers, as well as spreading the word about the horses.

Country music artist Stephanie Quayle even joined the search team.

A $3,000 reward — $1,500 for each horse — was offered for the horses, but it’s unclear if anyone will receive this reward.

Bo and Riley’s owners expressed concern as the horses disappeared during the bow-hunting season.

Horses are herd animals and may seek pastures with other horses or may be drawn to feeding areas for deer.

At the time, Morgan Jones said to the public, “If you are a hunter, you may be in the ideal location to see our horses. If you see them or evidence of horses where you did not expect it (hoof prints or manure) particularly within a 20-mile radius of Flintrock Farm, please let us know. We will come out and search from there.”

Judy Jones, Morgan Jones’s mother, said, “We are so grateful for all of the time and resources being donated. We are surrounded by truly caring and generous people.”

Riley and Bo’s owners asked the public to print flyers from the NetPosse webpages and post them in the community. NetPosse posted online a flyer for Riley and a flyer for Bo.