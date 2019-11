× Two homes with people inside shot up overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People were home when bullets struck a pair of houses in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Tuesday night, police believe a person fired multiple rounds, hitting two houses on the 5300 block of Kingswell Drive.

People were inside, but no one was injured.

Officers found numerous shell casings at the scene.

Police say they do not have any suspects, witnesses or leads.