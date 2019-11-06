Triad doctor runs to relieve stress, has shot at making Olympic trials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro's Zach Vaslow says he does his best thinking when he's out on a long run

The 34-year-old is the medical director of neuro-oncologoy at Cone Health Cancer Center.

On a normal day, Vaslow will run six miles before work, and 10 more miles at night after his kids go to bed. In all, he's running over 100 miles a week.

But he's not doing it just for the escape or to stay in shape. Vaslow is training for the upcoming Indianapolis Monumental Marathon. If he breaks two hours 19 minutes, he'll qualify for the Olympic trials in February.