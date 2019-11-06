Suspect in Davidson County deputy-involved shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The Davidson County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspect taken into custody after a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Terry Simerson, of Lexington, is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting.

At about 9:45 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic situation at 167 Cox Ave. in Linwood, according to the sheriff's office.

"Upon deputies arriving on scene, they were immediately met with a barrage of gunfire from a high-powered rifle, with one deputy taking a round to the lower extremities," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies returned fire, hitting Simerson in the lower extremities, the release said.

The sheriff's office said Simerson continued to shoot at deputies after taking cover.

Deputies located a female victim in the yard of her residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Every time deputies tried to advance to provide life-saving measures for the victim, Simerson shot at the deputies, the release said.

After a brief standoff, Simerson was taken into custody and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female victim was also taken to Wake Forest Baptist, where she will be treated and released.

The Davidson County deputy was taken to Wake Forest Baptist, where he was treated and released.