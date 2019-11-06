Nation’s top swimmers converge on Greensboro Aquatic Center for TYR Pro Swim Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some of the nation’s top swimmers are diving in the pools at the Greensboro Aquatic Center for the TYR Pro Swim Series.

It’s the largest event since the new pool opened up in late September. Four-hundred professional athletes will compete over the next three days.

“It’s going to be a great event for the community to come out and participate in,” said Susan Braman, GAC manager.

Whether you’re a swimmer or a spectator, it’s an exciting atmosphere and one that draws people from across the nation to Greensboro.

“Swimming is a really great sport for the young people and it’s a really exciting opportunity for them to see some of the Olympians here this weekend,” spectator Ann Kuhlkin said.

This is Joyce Schaefer’s son’s first time competing in the Pro Swim Series.

“Total excitement that all these Olympians are here and he’s going to swim so fast. He’s so ready for this meet so it’s just a lot of hype and a lot of excitement,” Schaefer said.

And how they perform in these pools could land them in the Olympics.

“They’re all vying for their spot and their opportunity to make it to Olympic trials,” Braman said.

The competition continues through Saturday. Admission costs $25 for adults and $15 for kids and seniors.