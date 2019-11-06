× Missing North Carolina 13-year-old double-murder suspect found, back in custody

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A 13-year-old murder suspect who escaped from officers following a court appearance in Lumberton on Tuesday is back in custody, WRAL reports.

The boy, identified by state authorities as Jericho W., fled around noon Tuesday from a Department of Social Services building where juvenile court hearings are held, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was in court to face two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Details about how the boy escaped weren’t immediately released. He had made a juvenile court appearance Tuesday morning, the public safety department said. He was seen in the facility wearing leg restraints and no shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jericho’s uncle Wayne Lambert told WRAL that Jericho showed up at his house around dark Wednesday night. Lambert said he let Jericho take a shower and get cleaned up before calling the marshals.

Jericho’s mother took him to be turned in to authorities, WRAL reports.

CNN contributed to this report.