Kohl’s set to double military discount to 30% off Thursday through Veterans Day

Posted 8:36 am, November 6, 2019, by

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kohl’s plans to say thank to the United States armed forces in a big way as it turns Veterans Day into a weeklong affair.

Each Monday, Kohl’s officers military service members, veterans and their families 15% off for their weekly Military Mondays.

From Nov. 7 through Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Kohl’s is doubling the discount to 30% off, according to a news release obtained by Military.com. 

The discount applies not only for veterans but also active-duty service members and their families.

 

