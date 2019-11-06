High Point senior-citizen cheerleading squad has lots of enthusiasm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A cheerleading group has plenty of enthusiasm that only seems to get better with age.

The High Point Rah-Rahs is a senior-citizen cheerleading squad.

The 14 members are 66 to 81 years old.

The group is in high demand – getting several requests to perform at events across the Piedmont.

“I don't know if we're unicorns or what, but people want to see us do things. I think it’s a little unique that grandmas are out there rocking it, but we try to bring it,” head cheerleader Debbie Allison said.

“I thought maybe they might just laugh at us because we're grandmas and great-grandmas, but it hasn't been that way at all,” cheerleader Sally Hord said.

Allison says she uses her previous cheerleading experience to come up with cheers that have fun with where they are in life.

One cheer refers to the ladies’ "senior moments" and rocking to the beat even with bunions on their feet.

“There's probably not been an illness or an injury or a body part or something that we all haven't had happen to us or replaced,” Allison said.

The High Point Rah-Rahs won gold in the cheer competition at this year’s State Senior Games in Raleigh.

They enjoy the competition, but they also value how cheering has taught them to appreciate life.

“Being with these gals and also making people smile. They enjoy watching us and we enjoy performing,” Hord said.

Registration is open for the 2020 High Point Senior Games.

You can compete in a variety of activities including cheerleading.

Contact the Roy B. Culler Senior Center at (336) 883-3584 to register.