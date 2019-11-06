× Diamondback Grill in Winston-Salem shares the magic behind cooking with local products

Studies show shopping at locally owned businesses can benefit the entire community by creating jobs and boosting the local economy. It’s easy to shop local and cook local with the great products made in North Carolina. On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith spent the morning at Buie’s Market in Winston-Salem, a shop that specializes in locally-made food and drinks. A chef from Diamondback Grill next door showed how to create some delicious dishes with those ingredients.

Diamondback’s Bread Pudding

Ingredients

2 cups Homeland Creamery milk

2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted Kerry Gold butter, more for greasing pan

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup sugar (we use raw organic)

Pinch Bulls Bay salt

1/2 loaf sweet egg bread like challah or brioche, cut into 2-inch cubes (about 5 to 6 cups) from Camino Bakery

Armstrong Artisan Eggs, 2 eggs, beaten

8 oz Black Mountain Chocolate

Homeland Creamery Vanilla Ice Cream

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a small saucepan over low heat, warm milk butter, vanilla, sugar and salt. Continue cooking just until butter melts; cool. Meanwhile, butter a 4-to-6-cup baking dish and fill it with cubed bread. Add eggs to cooled milk mixture and whisk; pour mixture over bread. Add chocolate or raisins, etc. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes, or until custard is set but still a little wobbly and edges of bread have browned. Serve warm or at room temperature with ice cream.

Pimento Beer Cheese

Ingredients

8 ounces Red Clay Pimento Cheese

8 ounces of Ashe County Gouda

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons of Arrowroot/Tapioca (in lieu of cornstarch)

dash of The Pepper Merchant Bordertown Hot sauce

1/2 cup of Fonta Flora lager

Bulls Bay Salt and Spicewalla black pepper to taste

chives- chopped for garnish

pimentos- extra if desired

add delicious mustard pretzels from Asheville Pretzel company

Directions

Toss the cheeses and mayonnaise together. Mix until well combined. Reserve half. Heat the beer in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the arrowroot to the bowl of beer with the first half of the cheese mixture and toss. Stir the mixture of beer and cheese until smooth and melted. Transfer the second half of the cheese mixture to the large bowl and pour over the warmed beer cheese. Stir well. Add in the remaining pimento peppers and chives, season with hot sauce, salt, and pepper, to taste. Garnish with something green to be pretty!

Hoppin’ John with Collard Greens

Ingredients

Food for the Southern Soul Grits

Rosey Blooms Vegan Collard Greens

1 15.5 oz Field Day Organic Black Beans

Pico De Gallo

Daisy Sour Cream

Ashe Co. Cheese

No Evil Pulled Pork BBQ

Scallions

Directions

cook 1 1/2 cups grits heat- collard greens and transfer to a platter heat BBQ Assemble grits, beans, collards, bbq, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese

Paleo Grass-Fed Beef Taco Wraps

Ingredients

Apple Brandy 1 lb grass fed ground beef 80-85% lean

2 tbsp Batistini Farms olive oil

1 tsp Bulls Bay sea salt

Spicewalla: 1 tsp onion powder 1 tsp garlic powder 2 tsp cumin 1 tsp chili powder generous dash chipotle pepper adjust to your taste, or omit

2-3 tsp water

fresh cilantro and chopped chives for garnish

Wraps