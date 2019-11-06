Diamondback Grill in Winston-Salem shares the magic behind cooking with local products
Studies show shopping at locally owned businesses can benefit the entire community by creating jobs and boosting the local economy. It’s easy to shop local and cook local with the great products made in North Carolina. On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith spent the morning at Buie’s Market in Winston-Salem, a shop that specializes in locally-made food and drinks. A chef from Diamondback Grill next door showed how to create some delicious dishes with those ingredients.
Diamondback’s Bread Pudding
Ingredients
- 2 cups Homeland Creamery milk
- 2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted Kerry Gold butter, more for greasing pan
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup sugar (we use raw organic)
- Pinch Bulls Bay salt
- 1/2 loaf sweet egg bread like challah or brioche, cut into 2-inch cubes (about 5 to 6 cups) from Camino Bakery
- Armstrong Artisan Eggs, 2 eggs, beaten
- 8 oz Black Mountain Chocolate
- Homeland Creamery Vanilla Ice Cream
Directions
- Heat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a small saucepan over low heat, warm milk butter, vanilla, sugar and salt. Continue cooking just until butter melts; cool.
- Meanwhile, butter a 4-to-6-cup baking dish and fill it with cubed bread.
- Add eggs to cooled milk mixture and whisk; pour mixture over bread.
- Add chocolate or raisins, etc.
- Bake for 30 to 45 minutes, or until custard is set but still a little wobbly and edges of bread have browned.
- Serve warm or at room temperature with ice cream.
Pimento Beer Cheese
Ingredients
- 8 ounces Red Clay Pimento Cheese
- 8 ounces of Ashe County Gouda
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons of Arrowroot/Tapioca (in lieu of cornstarch)
- dash of The Pepper Merchant Bordertown Hot sauce
- 1/2 cup of Fonta Flora lager
- Bulls Bay Salt and Spicewalla black pepper to taste
- chives- chopped for garnish
- pimentos- extra if desired
- add delicious mustard pretzels from Asheville Pretzel company
Directions
- Toss the cheeses and mayonnaise together. Mix until well combined. Reserve half.
- Heat the beer in a saucepan over medium-low heat.
- Add the arrowroot to the bowl of beer with the first half of the cheese mixture and toss.
- Stir the mixture of beer and cheese until smooth and melted.
- Transfer the second half of the cheese mixture to the large bowl and pour over the warmed beer cheese. Stir well.
- Add in the remaining pimento peppers and chives, season with hot sauce, salt, and pepper, to taste.
- Garnish with something green to be pretty!
Hoppin’ John with Collard Greens
Ingredients
- Food for the Southern Soul Grits
- Rosey Blooms Vegan Collard Greens
- 1 15.5 oz Field Day Organic Black Beans
- Pico De Gallo
- Daisy Sour Cream
- Ashe Co. Cheese
- No Evil Pulled Pork BBQ
- Scallions
Directions
- cook 1 1/2 cups grits
- heat- collard greens and transfer to a platter
- heat BBQ
- Assemble grits, beans, collards, bbq, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese
Paleo Grass-Fed Beef Taco Wraps
Ingredients
- Apple Brandy 1 lb grass fed ground beef 80-85% lean
- 2 tbsp Batistini Farms olive oil
- 1 tsp Bulls Bay sea salt
- Spicewalla:
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp chili powder
- generous dash chipotle pepper adjust to your taste, or omit
- 2-3 tsp water
- fresh cilantro and chopped chives for garnish
Wraps
- Fair Share Farms Bibb Lettuce
- Pico de Gallo- all diced/ locally sourced when available: tomatoes, onions, green peppers- mixed and allowed to sit for an hour to marinate- may add avocado or olive oil if in a rush
- Fermentology Classic Kraut
- Avocado- sliced
- Cilantro Veganaise or Aioli (homemade mayonnnaise) to wraps for garnish…mix veganaise or mayonnaise with cilantro and lime