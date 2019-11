× Deputy shot during shooting at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A deputy was shot during a shooting at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, the city’s mayor told WRAL.

At about 8:22 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooter in the hospital on the 1600 block of Owen Drive.

Officers said in a news release that the situation has been rendered safe at this time.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or the suspect.