City council working to find solutions for flooding in Burlington neighborhood

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Homeowner Donna Vitucci knows what to expect following any heavy rainfall on Overbrook Terrace.

“Earlier this year we had significant flooding in our basement, wall to wall, three inches or more, everything was floating,” Vitucci said.

She’s grateful that city crews are installing a storm drain at the top of her cul-de-sac this week, but the city’s water resource director explained that it won’t solve the entire problem.

Bob Patterson explained that the flooding was partially due to the low-lying area and an undersized storm drain on homeowners’ properties.

“That would involve not only replacing that existing pipe, but adding an additional parallel pipe, and it would require removal of one or both structures which again really drives up the project cost,” Patterson said Wednesday.

Patterson said the neighborhood doesn’t fit current design standards.

“If the development was proposed today, there probably wouldn’t be houses in this particular location. There’s a couple of streams there, if it were raw land, there would be buffers on the streams and there wouldn’t be more than maybe one buildable lot,” he said.

He added that council members plan to discuss their options at a December work session.

Vitucci said she is glad solutions are in the works, but she hopes homeowners won’t have to shoulder the entire cost.

“We weren’t here when this went in under code, and I understand the city could be strapped too, but at the same time we’re just a resident like anybody else,” she said.