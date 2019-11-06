× Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old North Carolina girl who hasn’t been seen in 5 days

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing North Carolina teen who was last seen on Friday, WSPA reports.

Buncombe County deputies are looking for 15-year-old Nevaeh Rollins.

Nevaeh left her home on Friday without permission and has not returned.

She is 55″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. She has blue eyes and black hair with the bottom half of her head shaved. She also has a nose piercing.

Deputies said Nevaeh has been known to hang out around Hendersonville and Brevard.

Anyone with information on Nevaeh’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (828) 255-5555.