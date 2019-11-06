22-year-old in Thomasville makes history, wins a seat on city council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A 22-year-old is making his making history in Thomasville.

Tuesday night, Hunter Thrift was elected to the city council. He's the youngest councilman to ever serve in the city.

There were seven open seats and 11 candidates vying for a spot. Thrift beat out the other candidates, including current councilors, for the number one spot in the polls.

"I think it's just people are ready to see new energy, a younger perspective to see how things can grow and come from their point of view," Thrift said.

Born and raised in the Chair City, Thrift developed a passion for his community early on.

His resume boasts an internship with the Thomasville mayor, serving as an alternate member on the Davidson County Zoning Board of Adjustment, and at one point he served on the city's Historic Preservation Committee.

"To see the process of change and really how it worked, and I immediately knew that I wanted to serve the citizens of Thomasville at that time. I already decided then, so it feels good to fulfill that now," Thrift said.

Thrift says the entire experience is surreal, but he's eager to represent the next generation and ready to create positive change in the place he calls home.

"If you put the work in change can happen and to really give a younger generation a representative here in Thomasville to work for them and to work for everyone," Thrift said.