12-year-old girl hit by truck passing stopped school bus in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. — A 12-year-old girl was hit by a truck as it passed a stopped school bus on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Danville police.

At 2:34 p.m., the bus was stopped to let the girl off at the intersection of Haynesworth Drive and Elizabeth Street.

David Maurice Durham, 81, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck and crossed over to the northbound side of Elizabeth Street to get around the bus, according to police. The truck hit the girl as she was crossing the street.

Witnesses said the warning lights on the bus were on at the time of the crash.

The girl was conscious at the scene and was taken to SOVAH Health-Danville for treatment of her injuries. There is no word on her condition.

Durham was charged with passing a stopped school bus.

Danville police said the girl is a student at Westwood Middle School.

