× 1 killed in crash on US 64 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday evening, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash happened on U.S. 64 near Pleasant Ridge Road around 4:30 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the crash or the identity of the deceased.

U.S. 64 was closed in both directions at the scene of the crash and is expected to remain closed until 8:30 p.m.

FOX8 is working to get more details. Check back for updates.

35.728487 -79.684490