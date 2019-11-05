Survey finds people prefer shopping at Walmart over Amazon, North Carolinians pay less than most states for mortgages and more

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Joya Dass discusses a survey that found 55% of people prefer Walmart to Amazon, North Carolina where residents pay slightly less than most states for mortgages and an experiment that found reducing the workweek by a day boosted productivity.

