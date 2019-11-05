North Carolina woman arrested, charged with death of 7-year-old boy

Geneen Ballenger

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was arrested Friday after Fayetteville police say they found her responsible for a 7-year-old’s death.

At about 12:41 p.m. on April 15, police and medical personnel responded to a home on the 1600 block of Berriedale Drive where a 7-year-old boy was not breathing.

The boy died at the scene.

Police began investigating the case as a homicide, and reports from the office of the chief medical examiner led investigators to believe the boy was “not receiving proper care,” police said in a release.

More than six months later, Geneen Ballenger, 53, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

She was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Detective S. Catlett at (910) 818-2543 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting the Fayetteville Crimestoppers website and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

 

