× North Carolina A&T student hit by car continues her recovery; family raising money to pay for medical bills

A local college student who was hit by a car in September continues her recovery.

Onnr Grogan’s family says she’s in good spirits but she will remain in the hospital for a couple of months as she deals with a broken tibia, fibia and other health issues.

The 21-year-old North Carolina A&T student was hit while walking near campus.

Grogan’s family said she is in a wheelchair and still needs help paying medical bills.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for her medical bills.

Police did not file any charges against the driver who hit Grogan because they said she was not in a crosswalk.