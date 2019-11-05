Newlyweds lose thousands to lurking thief hours after saying ‘I do’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Hours after a couple in Florida said "I do" a thief broke into a car and steal thousands of dollars from the newlyweds, WFTS reports.

It was a night of firsts: first dance, first kiss and then something no one expected.

"Just confused on why someone would want to hurt us on our wedding night, you know?" said Emma Cox, the bride.

While Emma and her husband Chris danced the night away with family and friends, a thief was waiting.

The thief stole, on the low estimate, $3,000 to $4,000 gifted to the newlyweds.

"This person is probably broken and hurting for something," said Chris.

It was around 9:30 p.m. that surveillance video shows the thief pull in.

For nearly two hours she waits in the parking lot in a silver early 2000s Ford Explorer.

The marketing director of the pavilion at Mixon Farms believes an outside vendor was involved.

"That looked like an inside job," Chris said.

"We believe that someone texted her or called her or just let her know that 'hey, this is the bag that you need to look,'" Emma said.

The couple is now focusing on the memories no one can take away and figuring out when they might have to say their "I dos" again since the thief also stole their marriage certificate.

"My heart is still happy and she can't take those away," Emma said.