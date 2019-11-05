Native Piedmont Triad woman Tabitha Brown moves to vegan lifestyle — and finds fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November is National Vegan Month. The number of Americans trying the vegan lifestyle, meaning no dairy or meat products, has skyrocketed in recent years.

Nutritionists estimate in the last five years, the percent of Americans who are vegan has grown from 1 to 6 percent.

Tabitha Brown made the switch for health reasons but then found fame in the process.

Brown is originally from the Piedmont. She now lives in Hollywood.

During a recent trip home to North Carolina, Brown talked with FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith about her vegan lifestyle and newfound fame.