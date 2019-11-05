× Mount Airy man arrested, charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at deputies during standoff

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man was arrested and charged after shooting at deputies during a standoff, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Monday, the SCSO got a call to perform a welfare check at 206 Miller Road in Mount Airy.

Deputies responded to check the welfare of a man who had posted images of himself using illegal narcotics on social media.

When they arrived, deputies say James Michael McCreary, 29, of Mount Airy, was very agitated and making threatening remarks about the safety of the on-scene deputies.

During a verbal exchange, McCreary started shooting at the deputies multiple times with a rifle, the release says.

After a standoff, which lasted around an hour, McCreary left the home and was arrested.

He faces the following charges:

One count of attempted murder

Three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

One count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

One count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

One count of communicating threats

McCreary was given a $550,000 secured bond and a court date of Dec. 11.