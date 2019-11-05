‘Make it Happen High Point’ rallying volunteers to improve local schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The creator of ‘Make it happen High Point’ wants people to do less talk and act more about issues at High Point schools.

Vicki Miller, a former principal, came up with the idea to get volunteers to assist schools with low-cost projects that require manpower.

For the next several weeks, people from business, churches and civic groups, along with city leaders and political candidates, will be making improvements at fourteen schools.

This weekend, some of them will be out painting paw prints on the sidewalk at Kirkman Park Elementary School.

“I always want to take into account what people see when they pull up before they talk to a secretary, before they meet with a teacher,” said Dr. Jamal Crawford, the principal at Kirkman Park Elementary School.

Volunteers have already come by the school to plant rose bushes.

“Those little small details, they matter.” Dr. Crawford said. “They may not show up on a report card, they may not show up in the actual conference, but overtime they matter and how we present ourselves matter.”

Miller said she reached out to all the current High Point principals offering help. Fourteen responded.

“I think the opportunity for folks from the outside to come in and take a look at either the hills that public schools are climbing or just to come in and say ‘what can I do?’ is always a welcome to opportunity,” Dr. Crawford said.

Parents FOX8 spoke with at Kirkman Park Elementary are happy to hear people are giving up their time to give schools a boost.

“It’s always good to help the schools and do stuff,” said Chris McCaskill, a volunteer.

“The kids are going to love it and I think it’s going to make them brighter and want to come and want to participate in more stuff,” said Ieesha Adams, a volunteer.

If you’d like to volunteer, email Vicki Miller at millerv714@triad.rr.com