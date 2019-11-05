× Krispy Kreme now teaming up with college student who drove over 400 miles to buy, re-sell doughnuts

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Krispy Kreme has had a change of heart.

After putting the kibosh on 21-year-old Jayson Gonzalez’s doughnut-reselling venture, the company has now teamed up with the Metropolitan State University accounting student.

Krispy Kreme told St. Paul Pioneer Press that the company would hire Gonzalez as an independent contractor and give him 500 dozens—that’s 6,000 doughnuts—to get him started.

“Our intent regarding the temporary stoppage of him selling doughnuts was to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance to protect both Jayson and Krispy Kreme,” the company said. “Our main concern is that the doughnuts Jayson sells maintain our high product quality standards, given the distance and manner in which he is transporting and distributing them.”

Gonzalez made headlines after he started pulling in extra dough by driving more than 200 miles across state lines and another 200 back to re-sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in his area, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He would make the 233-mile drive to Clive, Iowa, to buy up a haul of doughnuts. Then, he would drive another 233 miles back to re-sell them for up to $20 a box.

Organized through the Krispy Kreme Run Minnesota Facebook page, Gonzalez’s doughnut delivery enterprise attracted more than 3,800 likes.

Those thousands, however, were likely disappointed by Thursday’s announcement.

“Unfortunately the run for this Saturday will not be taking place, as I have been told I have to shut down operations,” the page said. “I figured it would come eventually, but it arrived early with the surrounding articles. Life happens, and it could be a sign that something else it meant to be. Appreciate everyone’s love and support to make this happen, couldn’t have done it without you all.”

Gonzalez told the paper the company told him to “cease” and “desist.”

But while his “business” will have to figuratively close its doors, Krispy Kreme still had kind words to say about the young entrepreneur.

Gonzalez said Krispy Kreme contacted a St. Paul Pioneer Press and said, “We appreciate Jayson’s passion for Krispy Kreme and his entrepreneurial spirit as he pursues his education.”