Incumbent High Point Mayor Jay Wagner wins re-election

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Jay Wagner won re-election in the High Point mayoral race in Tuesday night's municipal elections.

With all 42 precincts reporting, Wagner got 5,708 votes and Guilford County Commissioner Carlvena Foster got 5,285 votes.

Wagner was first elected as mayor in 2017.

Leading up to the election, Wagner said he wants to continue the growth of downtown High Point and to see it spread to other parts of the city.

“It is going to create more jobs and create more tax revenue that’s going to spill out in the rest of the city," Wagner told FOX8 on Monday.

He also said that he felt “it’s time to keep moving and keep going forward,” and that it’s not best “to change horses in the middle of the race.”

Wagner wants to see companies and local, small businesses fill up the vacant lots found in southern High Point.

In reference to crime, Wagner said he wants to see the expansion of community mentor programs with teenagers.

He said the current programs in place are giving students and teenagers a different perspective on life.

With winning re-election, Wagner will serve at least two more years as mayor.