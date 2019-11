Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the holidays coming up, a lot of us spend time with family members we don't see on a regular basis.

It's a good time to check on someone who is dealing with health problems.

November is National Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

Redia Baxter joins us to talk about how you can watch out for your loved ones.

Baxter is the regional health director for the Alzheimer's Association in North Carolina.