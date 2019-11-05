Honor Walk held at Brenner Children’s Hospital for 11-year-old boy who died after being hit by SUV at trunk-or-treat event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- An Honor Walk was held for Noah Chambers at Brenner Children's Hospital Tuesday morning, according to Noah's family.

Hundreds of doctors, nurses and staff lined the hallways to pay respect to Noah and his family.

An Honor Walk is a silent way for clinicians and staff to pay tribute to organ donor patients and their families, to celebrate the patient’s life and to express gratitude, respect and compassion to the family.

An SUV hit Noah as he was leaving a trunk-or-treat event outside Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge.

“I never thought this would happen to me,” said Brooke Dupree, Noah's mother.

Dupree said Noah wanted to be a doctor when he grew up because he loved to help people. She had no idea he would be helping people by sharing his organs.

Noah’s father, Robert Chambers, says knowing seven kids will be getting organs is helping him find a purpose behind the pain.

“This pain as a father is the worst pain that I have experienced in my life,” Robert said. “Knowing my little boy saved some other child, that helps me push forward knowing Noah is helping people… that is what he was meant for that is what his purpose was.”

On Monday, the sign outside the Bethel United Methodist Church was in memory of Noah and people left flowers around it.

“I would never know in a million years that my firstborn son would be laying in a bed fighting for his life,” Robert said.

At Rockingham County Middle School, students created cards for the family using words like "kind-hearted", "always laughing" and "sweet" to describe Noah.

“I’ve seen videos of other people’s children praying for Noah who don’t even know him,” Dupree said.

The gym in Madison where Noah’s father works is planning a fundraiser for the family.

“Robert is family to us, and we love him, and we love Noah,” said Stephanie Mabe, the-co-owner of Beauty and Beast

The event is happening at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at The Refuge in Mayodan.

