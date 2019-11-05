High Point residents vote in favor of bond projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point residents voted Tuesday night in favor of $50 million worth of projects.

$22 million will go to improvements on Washington Street, Triangle Lake Road and Burton Avenue.

Improvements will include fixing erosion as well as adding turn lanes and sidewalks.

$21.5 million will go to parks and recreation. The plan is to replace part of Culber Senior Senior and make improvements around City Lake Park and the Piedmont Environmental Center.

The remaining $6.5 million will go to the redevelopment of Daniel Brooks Homes -- government housing for lower-income families.