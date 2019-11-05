× Fort Bragg soldier sentenced to 11 years for producing, viewing child pornography and deserting

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier was sentenced to 11 years confinement after he produced and viewed child pornography and deserted, according to the airforce base.

Spc. Robert L. Barnett III was also dishonorably discharged and reduced in grade from an E4 to an E1.

Barnett, 35, reportedly had lewd web camera exchanges with multiple female minors between February and October 2012.

On Oct. 16, 2013, he deserted his unit in the United States and went to the United Kingdom with his wife and children.

He was arrested on May 31, 2019, thanks to the cooperation of the 82nd Airborne Division Staff Judge Advocate and Provost Marshal, U.S. Air Force Europe, U.S. State Department, British Ministry of Defense and London Metropolitan Police.

82nd Airborne Division Commander Maj. Gen. James Mingus praised his team’s “perseverance” and the interagency and bilateral support that ultimately brought Barnett back to the United States to face justice.

Barnett served about a year as an Infantryman assigned to HHC, 2-325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2d Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

He also had previously enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.