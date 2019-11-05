Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton put on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was moved to injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Newton hasn’t played since he aggravated his Lisfranc injury when the Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 2.

Hurney said that, despite following a regimen of rest and rehabilitation over the last seven-week, Newton’s foot continues to hurt.

Two foot specialists agreed that Newton should continue this healing program prescribed by Panthers medical staff and “it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”