Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton put on injured reserve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was moved to injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.
Newton hasn’t played since he aggravated his Lisfranc injury when the Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 2.
Hurney said that, despite following a regimen of rest and rehabilitation over the last seven-week, Newton’s foot continues to hurt.
Two foot specialists agreed that Newton should continue this healing program prescribed by Panthers medical staff and “it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”
“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury,” Hurney said. “Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”