Archdale pre-schoolers connect over learning sign language

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A bond that goes beyond just words for two little four-year-old girls in Archdale.

Aivley and Kinsley are in the same pre-school class at Trindale Elementary School who became friends after playing during the school day.

Playing together is a small part of their daily routine at school, but there's something else the two are learning together.

"She just wants to know more sign language like she just really likes to learn it and she's very interested in it, which is not what I would expect from a four-year-old," said April Turner, Aivley's mother.

Aivley is learning sign language along with her other classmates in school. Kinsley has a hearing impairment and has an interpreter at the school.

The interpreter teaches Aively to sign to her friend and she's grasping the concept pretty fast.

The heartwarming love the two girls have for each other is unspoken yet so innocent. Turner says she's grateful her daughter has the opportunity to learn a language to connect her with her dear friend.

"She knows a bunch of letters. She knows like 'A,' 'L,' 'C.' She knows 'cookie.' Every day after school, she's learned something new in sign language. Every day...she comes home and that's the first thing she likes to tell me and show me. Then she tries to teach her brother and sister," Turner said.

Turner says her daughter and Kinsley's friendship is so pure and innocent

Aivley didn't allow Kinsley's disability to deter her from making a friend.

"I'm just really really thankful that they take the time to explain and show Aivley sign language.... you know they don't have to do that," Turner said. "Aivley is really interested in it, and it's really helping her build a good friendship."

Turner is planning another play date so they can get together outside of school hours.

She's also looking for sign language programs to continue her daughter efforts to communicate with her friend