× Alamance County man faces several charges related to child pornography

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — A man is facing several charges after investigators got a tip about child pornography, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Lee Pratt, 31, of Snow Camp, is charged with 18 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, misdemeanor cruelty to animals and misdemeanor failure to properly dispose of a domesticated animal carcass.

On Tuesday, detectives searched a home at 6261 N. Preacher Roberson Road in Snow Camp.

Investigators received an online tip about child pornography being uploaded to the internet from that address.

While on the scene, investigators found numerous electronic devices that have been seized.

Investigators also found numerous animals in the residence. Animal Control was called in because of concern for the animals’ welfare. Animal Control officers were able to rescue several dogs and cats that needed medical attention. They were taken to the Burlington Animal Adoption Center.

Investigators also found a feline carcass in the home in a state of decay.

Pratt was taken into custody and is being held under a $1,350,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible.