7-year-old honorary police officer dies of cancer, police say

FREEPORT, TEXAS — A 7-year-old honorary police officer in Texas died of cancer, the Freeport Police Department confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent for good and today, an Angel,” the FPD said.

Abigail, also known as Officer Arias 758, was diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms’ tumor when she was 4.

The specific form of cancer that reportedly doesn’t have a cure.

The cancer came back in April 2018 after she went through 90 rounds of chemotherapy.

Abigail dreamed of becoming a police officer.

In February, she was sworn in and became an honorary officer.

“It’s both our duty and privilege to embody what Abigail taught us: to live life to the fullest, to never give up hope no matter the odds, to fight “the bad guys” passionately, and most importantly, to love one another – and always Stay Relentless!” the FPD said.