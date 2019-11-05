2-year-old girl taken from home after man allegedly breaks in, violently assaults mother in Texas Amber Alert

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old girl is missing after deputies say her non-custodial father took her and violently assaulted her mother, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Amber Alert.

Jaya Ailani Trevino, 2, was last seen on the 10700 block of Shaenfield Road.

Deputies believe she was taken by Juan “Johnny” Trevino, 33, on Monday.

Juan Trevino kicked down the door to his estranged wife’s home and then threatened her and assaulted her, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s then accused of running out of the home, causing the young girl’s head to slam against the door on the way out.

The two entered a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with Texas plates MSK 1273.

Jaya Trevino is described as a 3-foot-tall white girl weighing about 26 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with the word “Big Sister” in purple and pink letters. She was born on Dec. 30, 2016.

Anyone who sees Jaya Trevino or Juan Trevino is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at missingperson@bexar.org or by calling (210) 335-6000.