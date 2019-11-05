2 Buffalo Wild Wings employees fired after alleged racist incident with customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- Two employees at a Buffalo Wild Wings in the Chicago area have been fired, WLS reports.

The employees in Naperville -are without jobs after restaurant management reportedly asked a group of customers to move tables because of their skin color.

"It sounds like it was just an awful experience," said Steve Chirico, Naperville's mayor.

The group, which was made up of adults and kids, says the restaurant manager asked them to move tables because a customer who is a regular there didn't want to sit by black people.

Chirico says the alleged behavior that took place in his city is unacceptable.

"Well, I think that it would be naive to think that it does not happen," Chirico said. "We know that people are out there with racist views and it is unfortunate."

The customers say they were treated unfairly from the moment they arrived at the restaurant.

It started when one customer says the host walked up and asked what ethnicity they were.

They shared a post on Facebook about the incident and left the restaurant.

The Buffalo Wild Wings says they have terminated a service manager and shift manager related to the incident.

The company released a statement, saying:

"We take this incident very seriously and after conducting a thorough, internal investigation have terminated the employees involved. Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero-tolerance for discrimination of any kind."

Chirico says the restaurant made the right move to fire those employees.

"That's unacceptable to not have someone in there who is trained and understands the importance of treating people properly," Chirico said.

The parent company of Buffalo Wild Wings says the customer who made the request has been banned from every Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in the United States.

The company will also give diversity and sensitivity training for all its staff at its locations in the Chicago metro area.