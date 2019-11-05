× 2 accused of putting hallucinogenic drug in vape pens, running drug lab out of NC home

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Two people who are accused of running a drug lab in a Wake Forest home were arrested during one of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s largest single-day drug busts, deputies say, WTVD reports.

Benjamin Blake Lumpkin, 35, and Daniel Ray Hawkins, 33, were arrested and face the following charges:

Manufacture of a schedule I

Maintaining a dwelling

Possession of precursors and possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, was being made in the house and Lumpkin and Hawkins were allegedly putting the drugs in vape pens, deputies say.

The bust’s total street value was estimated to be about $4 million.

Officials also seized a shotgun from the home during the bust.

Hawkins is in the Wake County Justice Center under a $835,000 bond and Lumpkin is under a $135,000 bond.