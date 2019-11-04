Woman shot in face by teen during road rage incident speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- A Colorado woman has years of recovery ahead of her after someone shot her in the face during a road rage incident, KDVR reports.

In just an instant, Karen Escamilla says her life changed forever.

"Everything is different. How I wake up, how I talk, how I eat," Escamilla said.

The 20-year-old was involved in a road rage incident in October and says a 16-year-old pulled out a gun and shot her in the face.

The bullet went through her cheek and got caught in her sinuses, which her family says is a miracle.

"I'm just grateful that I'm alive," Escamilla said.

She's looking at a lengthy recovery, though.

"My jaw shattered in seven places, so I have to let that heal before I can do any surgeries," Escamilla said.

The 20-year-old has remained optimistic about the future.

"This is not who I am. I'll be normal again, and that's what I'm hoping for is that I can put this behind me and move on from something so tragic," Escamilla said.

But that will come with some big medical bills.

Insurance isn't covering the costs associated with Escamilla being airlifted last month to a different hospital.

And the surgeries that are deemed cosmetic aren't being covered either.

"It's really hard to focus on the medical bills when youre focusing so much on her recovery because that's really the ultimate goal, is that she recovers every day," said Isaiah Wright, her boyfriend.

Wright started a GoFundMe to help cover some of Escamilla's medical bills.

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the case.

He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.