Uber driver wanted after indicted for raping passenger

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Uber driver is wanted after he allegedly raped a passenger in Ohio, according to Columbus police.

On Friday, Abdirizak Abdullahi Aden was indicted on a rape charge.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Aden picked up a rider early one April morning and offered to drive her to “a random place” in her apartment complex.

That’s when Aden allegedly went to the back seat and assaulted the woman.

Another Uber driver, a woman called 911 after she says she saw Aden pull the victim out of the backseat of his car and drive away.

The other driver stayed with the victim until police arrived.