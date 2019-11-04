Tesla batteries under investigation over possible fire risk, Google buys Fitbit for $2 billion and more

Posted 7:25 am, November 4, 2019, by
Data pix.

In Monday's Money Matters, Joya Dass discusses Tesla batteries which are under investigation for possible defects, Google which bought Fitbit for $2 billion and the app TikTok which sparking national security concerns.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.