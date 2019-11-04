× Teen sent to hospital after Greensboro drive-by shooting identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Greensboro Sunday afternoon has been identified, according to a police report.

Saleem Latimore, 19, of Greensboro, was found when officers responded to an aggravated assault on the 1500 block of Woodmere Drive around 4 p.m., according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The incident was a drive-by shooting, police say. Latimore was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. No suspect information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.