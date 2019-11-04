Suspect arrested after woman found dead with gunshot wound near Randolph County bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A man faces a murder charge after a woman who was found dead in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Jail and arrest warrants.

Juan Carlos Matomoros-Godoy, 25, of Middlesex, was charged with murder in the death of 44-year-old Soledad Ortiz, of Asheboro, as well as first-degree kidnapping.

Ortiz was shot multiple times and the death is believed to be a homicide, Randolph County officials say.

At about 1:23 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a body found near Lake Lucas Bridge on Old Lexington Road.

At the scene, they found the body of Ortiz in a grassy area on the shoulder, about 10 feet from the pavement.

Deputies say she had been shot, and the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

Shell casings were also found in the area.

The sheriff's office brought out K-9 officers to try to track down any other pieces of evidence.

"There’s not a lot of evidence," Seabolt said. "That’s why we’re hoping we can find other clues in reference to the dogs coming out. And it’s going to be a tough investigation but we have our detectives on the scene.”

Anyone with information and anyone who may have been in the area between midnight at 2 a.m. is asked to contact 911 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463