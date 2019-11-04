× Sexual-addiction counselor in Winston-Salem charged with insurance fraud

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem sexual-addiction counselor has been charged with submitting fraudulent billing statements for client sessions he never did, bilking Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina of insurance money, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Gregory Alan Letourneau, 54, of the 1300 block of Glen Oaks Road in Clemmons was served a criminal summons Tuesday charging him with felony insurance fraud and felony obtaining property by false pretenses, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 14.

Letourneau is a licensed clinical social worker and a certified sexual-addiction therapist at Wings of Change of Forsyth LLC, which is at 526 W. First St., according to the company’s website. Letourneau is listed as the registered agent for the company, which was formed in 2014, according to documents filed with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office in Raleigh. The company was briefly dissolved in 2016 for failing to file annual reports. The secretary of state’s office reinstated the company this May.

The criminal summons alleges that on March 27, 2015, Letourneau submitted a written statement to Blue Cross that “contained false information billed for numerous dates of services that were fictitious.” The summons also alleges that Letourneau illegally obtained insurance payments from Blue Cross based on the false billing information.

Barry Smith, the assistant director of public affairs for the N.C. Department of Insurance, said the agency began an investigation about a year ago after receiving a complaint from one of Letourneau’s clients. The client told officials with the state insurance department’s criminal-investigations division that Letourneau was billing for sessions that did not happen, Smith said.

The alleged false billing occurred nine times in 2015 and four times in 2017, Smith said. The amount of insurance payments totaled $1,089, and Letourneau had refunded $693 for the nine 2015 sessions. He had not refunded payments for the 2017 sessions, Smith said.

