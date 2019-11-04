Randolph County deputy fired after allegedly crashing into mailbox, leaving the scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A Randolph County deputy is out of a job.

Sheriff Greg Seabolt confirms Nicholas Ingold was fired after being accused of leaving the scene of a crash and texting and driving.

Highway patrol says on Nov. 2, Ingold was driving his personal car down Firefox Road when he ran off the road to the right, hit Brenda Stalker's mailbox and then drove away.

"I was in the house and I heard a big thump and I come out here and I look down and I saw my mailbox laying about 20 feet up in the yard," Stalker said.

Troopers were able to track down Ingold because a witness driving behind him took down his license plate. That witness also said he was texting.

Ingold told highway patrol that he thought he ran over something in the road and didn't stop because of traffic.

"He said he didn't see nothing laying in the road, because no, it was laying up in the yard," Stalker said.

Stalker tells FOX8 she's lived in the same house on Foxfire Road for over 50 years and she's replaced her mailbox at least 20 times.

The mailbox hit on Saturday was only six to seven months old.

Stalker says distracted drivers and speeders are a big problem.

"I think they need to slow down considerably because sometimes it sounds like the Indianapolis 500 going down this road," Stalker said.

Stalker says Ingold did stop by her house on Monday to apologize and offer to pay for the damages.

Ingold was only with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office for eight months.