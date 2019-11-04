× New recycling drop-off location opens in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Glass bottles and jars are no longer accepted in the City of Greensboro’s residential recycling program, according to a City of Greensboro news release.

Residents who want to continue recycling glass may use any of nine glass recycling drop-off locations, including a newly opened location at Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.

Take empty, clean and dry glass bottles and jars to the blue recycling carts at these glass drop-off sites:

Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Rd.

First Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Fisher Ave.

Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd.

Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Dr.

Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.

McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.

Solid Waste Transfer Station , 6310 Burnt Poplar Rd.

White Street Landfill , 2503 White St.

Glass dropped off at these locations will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants and be recycled into new glass bottles and jars in North Carolina.

For more information on changes to Greensboro recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle.