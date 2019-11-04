Man shot, killed in Winston-Salem fight identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have identified the man shot and killed in a fight Sunday, according to a news release.

After officers were unable to contact any next of kin, police said the victim was Mario Noyola Salinas, 36. He lived in Winston-Salem, but police say he was a foreign national from Mexico.

Police got a call around 2:16 a.m. Sunday morning reporting a fight in progress with weapons at 910 N. Cleveland Ave.

Officers responded and found Salinas dead, lying on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police say he suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the suspects include four men who range in age from 20 to 30 years old.

Gunfire was heard in the parking lot after an argument, and all four suspects fled the scene in a white four-door vehicle, the release says.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Español: (336) 728-3904.