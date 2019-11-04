× Hunter attacked by bear in NC while hunting with friend, taken to hospital

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Rescue crews were called after a hunter was reportedly bitten by a bear in NC while hunting with a friend, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission officials say, WLOS reports.

The hunter who was bitten and his friend were hunting in the Mount Sterling in Haywood County when they tried to tree a bear Saturday afternoon.

Capt. Helton with the NCWRC says the victim’s friend was shooting at the bear while the victim was holding the hunting dogs.

The bear then either fell out of the tree or jumped down and started attacking.

Several hours passed before rescue crews could get to the victim and get him to a safe location.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The bear was found dead in a creek close to where the attack happened.

Bear hunting season in the North Carolina mountains runs Oct. 14-Nov. 23 and Dec. 16-Jan. 1.