× Krispy Kreme orders cease, desist to college student who drove over 400 miles to buy, re-sell doughnuts

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Krispy Kreme put the kibosh on one Minnesota college student’s money-making venture.

21-year-old Jayson Gonzalez is an accounting student at Metropolitan State University, but he started pulling in extra dough by making something akin to a Krispy Kreme black market in St. Paul, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

When Gonzalez discovered that the good folks of Minnesota, where there are no Krispy Kreme doughnut shops, loved Krispy Kremes, he hatched an idea.

He would make the 233-mile drive to Clive, Iowa, to buy up a haul of doughnuts. Then, he would drive another 233 miles back to re-sell them for up to $20 a box.

Organized through the Krispy Kreme Run Minnesota Facebook page, Gonzalez’s doughnut delivery enterprise attracted more than 3,800 likes.

Those thousands, however, were likely disappointed by Thursday’s announcement.

“Unfortunately the run for this Saturday will not be taking place, as I have been told I have to shut down operations,” the page said. “I figured it would come eventually, but it arrived early with the surrounding articles. Life happens, and it could be a sign that something else it meant to be. Appreciate everyone’s love and support to make this happen, couldn’t have done it without you all.”

Gonzalez told the paper the company told him to “cease” and “desist.”

But while his “business” will have to figuratively close its doors, Krispy Kreme still had kind words to say about the young entrepreneur.

Gonzalez said Krispy Kreme contacted a St. Paul Pioneer Press and said, “We appreciate Jayson’s passion for Krispy Kreme and his entrepreneurial spirit as he pursues his education.”