I-40 Business closed in Kernersville after wreck

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 40 Business in Kernersville are closed after a crash, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

At about 7:27 a.m. Monday, a collision on I-40 Business shut down the highway’s westbound lanes near Bunker Hill Road and eastbound lanes near Exit 17 for Macy Grove Road.

NCDOT expects the road to remain closed until about 10 a.m.