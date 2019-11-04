Guilford County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill open positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Sheriff's Office needs to fill more than 80 positions within their department.

As of late October, the sheriff's office had 57 detention service officers positions available in the jail. There are 31 deputy sheriff positions within the county's patrol division.

"It's really important that we get the vacancies filled because we are serving the public and Guilford County," said Sgt. Buchanan, who works in the personnel and training division.

The sheriff's office says law enforcement jobs are up nationwide but here in the Triad, they attribute the open positions to more than one reason.

'It's many reasons for our vacancies. Of course, retirements, which always come along, and also people are leaving for personal reasons that they don't disclose. And also, the private sector, they're offering more money so of course, money moves people," Buchanan said.

To help compete with other law enforcement agencies, the Guilford County Commissioners approved more than $271,000 in September of this year to go toward an increase in salaries within the department for this year.

"For starting salaries for detention service officers and for the deputy sheriffs so I believe that will help," Buchanan said.

In the meantime, the sheriff's office wants people in the community to know they are still getting the job done regardless of the gap.

"In all of our divisions we are offering overtime so that those who are off have the opportunity to come in and assist. So like I said, it won't be lacking and our response times will stay as they are supposed to within our normal range," Buchanan said.

Right now five people are currently going through the hiring process. If you are interested in becoming a member of the sheriff's office you can apply on their website.