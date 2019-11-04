× Graham man accused of child abuse, delivering controlled substance to minor

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges, including child abuse and delivering a controlled substance to a minor less than 13, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

John Benjamin Wolverton III, 51, of Graham, was arrested and charged after deputies got a call on Sunday at 2:55 a.m. from the Alamance Regional Medical Center reporting a juvenile under the influence of an unknown substance.

During the investigation, probable cause was developed and charges were filed for sell or deliver a controlled substance to a minor less than 13 and misdemeanor child abuse

A search warrant was then obtained for a residence in southern Alamance County and investigators searched 1501 Bentwood Drive in Graham.

During the search, a .22 caliber SLLR pistol was found in Wolverton’s bedroom.

Since he is a convicted felon, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to the Alamance County jail and given a $100,000 bond.

The case is still being investigated and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300.