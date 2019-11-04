Graham man accused of child abuse, delivering controlled substance to minor

Posted 12:36 pm, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33PM, November 4, 2019

John Benjamin Wolverton III

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges, including child abuse and delivering a controlled substance to a minor less than 13, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

John Benjamin Wolverton III, 51, of Graham, was arrested and charged after deputies got a call on Sunday at 2:55 a.m. from the Alamance Regional Medical Center reporting a juvenile under the influence of an unknown substance.

During the investigation, probable cause was developed and charges were filed for sell or deliver a controlled substance to a minor less than 13 and misdemeanor child abuse

A search warrant was then obtained for a residence in southern Alamance County and investigators searched 1501 Bentwood Drive in Graham.

During the search, a .22 caliber SLLR pistol was found in Wolverton’s bedroom.

Since he is a convicted felon, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to the Alamance County jail and given a $100,000 bond.

The case is still being investigated and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.