Erase Your Face makeup-removing cloth put to the Deal or Dud test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erase Your Face is a cloth that promises to remove all cosmetics -- even waterproof mascara -- without any cleansers.

It comes with four cloths that you wash first before using. The cloths are made from polyester and feel soft.

First, I wet it with warm water and then wipe my right eyelashes that are coated with waterproof mascara. I can feel it tugging at my eye but the cloth quickly removes the makeup. It does not take much effort.

The instructions say to be gentle and that’s important. Vigorous wiping can cause redness on the face.

My skin feels fresh and clean after using Erase Your Face. To confirm that the make-up is truly gone, I go over my face again with a make-up cleanser and cotton ball. Only a small amount of mascara remains.

Erase Your Face does what it promises. Just wash the cloth on a gentle cycle when you’re done.

You can buy Erase Your Face online at amazon.com or at Bed, Bath and Beyond for $9.99.